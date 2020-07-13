TV By the Numbers: July 6-12

This is a quick snapshot of TV by the numbers for the week of July 6-12, revealing the most-watched shows and networks using glass-level data from Inscape , and the top shows and networks by TV ad impressions with insights via iSpot.tv .

Most-Watched Shows and Networks

Via Inscape.tv, the TV data company with insights from a panel of more than 15 million smart TVs. Data is linear, live TV only and includes all episode types (new and reruns). Rankings are by percent share duration (i.e., time spent watching).

Looking at shows, of all the minutes watched by smart TVs that Inscape measured in all dayparts, 0.88% of the time was spent on PGA Tour Golf, putting it in first place, a move up from last week when it was No. 11. Morning talk shows Good Morning America and Today followed with 0.88% and 0.87% share duration, respectively. They held the same positions last week.

(Image credit: Inscape)

On the network side of things, of all minutes watched last week, 6.11% of the time was spent on Fox News Channel — a move up from the previous week where it was No. 2. Second and third places go to NBC (5.91%) and ABC (5.85%). There was no week-over-week change in the network rankings for third through ninth place.

(Image credit: Inscape)

Top Shows and Networks by TV Ad Impressions

Via iSpot.tv , the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. Rankings are by TV ad impressions, for new episodes only.

Morning talk shows and other news programs dominated the top 25 list, with the sole two outliers being Days of Our Lives and SportsCenter. Good Morning America took first place with over 930.6 million TV ad impressions, followed by Today (846.8 million) and America’s Newsroom (726.7 million).

(Image credit: iSpot.tv)

Looking at networks, cable news took three of the top five spots: Fox News was first with nearly 5.9 billion TV ad impressions, CNN was at No. 2 with just over 4 billion impressions and MSNBC captured fifth place with 2.5 billion impressions. It’s also worth noting that Spanish-language network Univision was in seventh place with 1.6 billion impressions.