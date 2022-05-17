TV Ad Impressions Grew During 2021-22 Season: iSpot Report

While many are ready to shovel dirt on traditional television, measurement company iSpot.tv has issues a new report on the 2021-22 television season that shows the business still has some growth left.

For the season through May 8, iSpot, one of the companies vying to offer the industry an alternative to Nielsen, said that total TV impression were up 6.8% to $1.88 trillion.

Primetime TV ad impressions were up 4.7% to 678.2 billion, iSpot said.

CBS was the top network ranked by impressions with at 16.48% share. CBS was followed by NBC, ABC and Fox News. Rounding out the top 10 were Fox, ESPN, CNN, MSNBC, Univision and Telemundo.

Share were up year-over-year on Univision and Telemundo despite both airing fewer ads year-over-year indicating audience growth, rather than increased clutter.

Unsurprisingly the NFL generated the most ad impressions, with a 9.11% share. Second place went to college football with a 3.82% share of impressions. They were followed by men’s college basketball and the NBA. The rest of the top 10 was ABC’s Good Morning America, NBC’s Today, Major League Baseball, CBS’s The Price is Right and The Young and the Restless and ESPN’s SportsCenter.

The most-seen brands on traditional TV were Geico, Liberty Mutual, Progressive, T-Mobile and Wal-Mart. Brands that increased their share of TV ad impresses were Balance of Nature and Google Phones, which both had more than double their share from 2021. Other big gainers including Hulu, Capital One and Tremfya.

NBA games and Good Morning America were among the places Google Phone bought more ads.

The top advertisers on ABC were Hulu (both owned by Disney), Progressive, Disney Plus (owned by Disney), McDonald’s and Geico.

For CBS, the top college basketball advertisers were AT&T Wireless, Progressive, GEICO, Buick and Nissan. Fox’s top NFL advertisers were Verizon, Burger King, Ford, State Farm and Progressive. On morning news, NBC’s biggest advertisers were Citi credit cards, Tremfya, Walmart, Hershey’s and Progressive.

The top cable networks were Fox News, ESPN, CNN, MSNBC and TNT.

The biggest cable advertisers were Liberty Mutual, Balance of Nature, GEICO, Indeed and NewDay USA. ■