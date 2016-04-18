UP TV Acquires 'Parenthood'

UP TV has acquired all 103 episodes of Parenthood from NBCUniversal Television and New Media Distribution. The series will premiere on the family-oriented cable network on Memorial Day, Monday, May 30, with five consecutive episodes airing starting at 8 p.m. ET.

Parenthood joins the UP TV line-up, which includes such acquired programs as Gilmore Girls, Supernanny, Growing Pains, The Parkers and America’s Funniest Home Videos.

Parenthood is executive produced by Ron Howard, Brian Grazer and Jason Katims. It tells the story of a multi-generational family, the Bravermans, living and raising kids in the Bay Area. The series stars Craig T. Nelson and Bonnie Bedelia as the parents of four grown children: Sarah (Lauren Graham), Adam (Peter Krause), Crosby (Dax Shepard) and Julia (Erika Christensen). The large cast also includes Monica Potter, Mae Whitman, Miles Heizer, Jason Ritter and Ray Romano.