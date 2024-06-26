‘Tulsa King’ Season 2 on Paramount Plus in September

Season two of Tulsa King, with Sylvester Stallone as a New York mobster who is sent to live and work in Tulsa after a long prison stint, premieres on Paramount Plus Sunday, September 15. Taylor Sheridan is an executive producer.

In season two, Stallone’s Dwight builds up his growing illicit empire in Tulsa, but faces threats from the Kansas City mob and a powerful local businessman. Paramount Plus released a trailer.

Martin Starr, Jay Will, Max Casella, Vincent Piazza and Tatiana Zappardino are also in the cast.

The show premiered in November 2022. Season one saw Dwight land in Tulsa, struggle with the culture shock, and start to build an empire, involving a marijuana dispensary, nitrous oxide, a nightclub and some other pursuits. He also adopts a horse and repairs his relationship with the daughter he barely knew, while dealing with federal agents and the mob bosses he used to be tight with.

Sheridan executive produces with Terence Winter, Craig Zisk, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Sylvester Stallone, Braden Aftergood and Keith Cox.

Sheridan’s slate includes Yellowstone, Mayor of Kingstown, 1923 and Lawmen: Bass Reeves.

Season one of Tulsa King airs on CBS starting Sunday, July 14.