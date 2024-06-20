‘Yellowstone’ Final Episodes To Debut in November; Kevin Costner Return Still Uncertain

Paramount Network’s hit drama series Yellowstone will ride into the sunset with the debut of its fifth and final season on November 10, although it’s still unclear if series star Kevin Costner will saddle up for the final episodes.

The six-episode second half of Yellowstone season five debuts November 10, nearly two years after the premiere of the show’s eight-episode first half, and will continue to follow the exploits of the Dutton family as it continues to fight for its large Montana cattle ranch.

Paramount did not indicate in its press release whether series star Kevin Costner would return to film the final episodes, amid a scheduling conflict with the Academy Award-winning star’s upcoming feature film Horizon. Costner, in a recent interview on NBC morning show Today to promote Horizon, indicated that he would like to return to Yellowstone.

"It’s been really important to me,” Costner said in the interview. “I would love to go back under the right circumstances I think that all of us want“For me, it really needs to be the right circumstances.”

Yellowstone also stars Kelly Reilly, Luke Grimes, Wes Bentley and Kelsey Asbille. The series is executive produced by Taylor Sheridan, John Linson, Art Linson, David Glasser, Bob Yari, Stephen Kay, Michasel Friedman, Christina Voros and Keith Cox.

Yellowstone is Paramount Network’s most-watched original show. Paramount ‘s sister broadcast network CBS aired the first three seasons of the series to strong ratings returns, with the September 2023 debut of Yellowstone's series premiere averaging 6.6 million viewers, according to Nielsen.