Tucker Carlson to Host Series, Podcast For Fox Nation

Fox Nation has signed a deal with Fox News Channel host Tucker Carlson to provide what Fox Nation calls “flagship content” for the streaming platform. Carlson will host a video podcast and the series Tucker Carlson Originals. Starting in April, Carlson will release at least three video podcast episodes a week. Tucker Carlson Originals will also premiere on Fox Nation in April, and air monthly.

“As we continue to expand and evolve as a service, adding exclusive content from Tucker Carlson will make Fox Nation a must-have service for his most passionate fans,” said Jason Klarman, president of Fox Nation.

Carlson hosts Tucker Carlson Tonight weeknights at 8 p.m. ET on Fox News. The show launched in late 2016.

“This is my twelfth year at Fox News and I’ve never been more grateful to be here,” said Carlson. “As other media outlets fall silent or fall in line, Fox News Media’s management has redoubled its commitment to honesty and freedom of speech. I consider that heroic at a time like this.”

Justin Wells has been named VP of Tucker Carlson Digital Products. “We have a close relationship with our viewers,” he said. “We’re excited to continue and expand that relationship on Fox Nation. We have far more stories to tell than we can air in our nightly format. We see this as a welcome expansion of what we’re already doing.”