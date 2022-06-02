Tubular Labs Using Walmart Data To Gauge Social Ad Impact on Sales

Tubular Labs, which analyzes social media, said it is now able to connect online and in-store pickup orders at Walmart with social video exposure.

Tubular was already tracking social video viewership’s impact on shopping behavior on Amazon.

The new Walmart data enables Tubular Labs to monitor new product categories including dairy, frozen foods and beer and alcohol.

“Our Consumer Insights product already provided expansive, first-of-its-kind insights into how social video informs the consumer purchase journey on a granular level,” said Josh Schmiesing, CMO at Tubular Labs. “With social commerce exploding, Tubular’s Consumer Insights really collapses the funnel for marketers and draws that direct line -- from reach and engagement through conversion.”

For publishers, the addition of Walmart shopping behavior data provides additional touchpoints to Tubular Consumer Insights and increases the pool of advertisers interested in social video buying.

Tubular has found that 45% of L’Oréal product buyers watched beauty content on social media before making a purchase, that 19% of Chobani buyers watched CNN on social media beforehand; and that audiences who watched Martha Stewart’s channel were 60 times more likely to buy chocolate chips and cocoa products.

For clients, Tubular delivers metrics on shopping affinity, audience share, market share and relevance score. ■