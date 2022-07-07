Tubular Labs Adds Web Viewing, Search to Consumer Insights

Tubular Labs, which specializes in measuring the impact of social video, said it has added web viewing and search to its Tubular Consumer Insights product, compares exposure to shopping behavior at Amazon and Walmart.

“Consumer Insights significantly eliminated guesswork for brands around the impact of branded social video and partnerships. Adding web viewing and search to those capabilities makes for much more informed decision-making,” said Greg Coleman, CEO, Tubular Labs. “Understanding behavior at this granular of a level, across the funnel, allows brands to approach social video in a targeted fashion aimed at converting viewers into buyers.”

Tubular looks at social video viewership on platforms including YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Twitch using opt-in data panels. The additional scope gives marketers access to data and insights to identify what’s working–and what isn’t in order to drive sales, the company said.

“As brands and publishers potentially tighten budgets this year, they’re all looking for ways to maximize how they approach content and advertising, and tying those initiatives directly to sales goes a long way,” said Jon Baron, CRO, Tubular. “By removing the mystery around how consumers progress from content to purchasing, we’re enabling the proper integration of social video into all aspects of marketing and advertising activities across companies large and small.” ■