Tubular Labs Adds Web Viewing, Search to Consumer Insights
By Jon Lafayette published
Impact on shopping at Amazon and Walmart measured
Tubular Labs, which specializes in measuring the impact of social video, said it has added web viewing and search to its Tubular Consumer Insights product, compares exposure to shopping behavior at Amazon and Walmart.
“Consumer Insights significantly eliminated guesswork for brands around the impact of branded social video and partnerships. Adding web viewing and search to those capabilities makes for much more informed decision-making,” said Greg Coleman, CEO, Tubular Labs. “Understanding behavior at this granular of a level, across the funnel, allows brands to approach social video in a targeted fashion aimed at converting viewers into buyers.”
Tubular looks at social video viewership on platforms including YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Twitch using opt-in data panels. The additional scope gives marketers access to data and insights to identify what’s working–and what isn’t in order to drive sales, the company said.
“As brands and publishers potentially tighten budgets this year, they’re all looking for ways to maximize how they approach content and advertising, and tying those initiatives directly to sales goes a long way,” said Jon Baron, CRO, Tubular. “By removing the mystery around how consumers progress from content to purchasing, we’re enabling the proper integration of social video into all aspects of marketing and advertising activities across companies large and small.” ■
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.