Tubi Sets Integrations With VideoAmp, LiveRamp, Comscore

Fox’s streaming platform Tubi announced integrations with VideoAmp, LiveRamp and Comscore at its pre-upfront Tubi Connect event Thursday.

Tubi also said it was adding Pause Ads to its collection of customizable ad formats.

“Tubi is the largest and fastest-growing free ad-supported TV streaming service in the U.S., and we offer advertisers unique and incremental TV audiences to drive brand impact,” Tubi chief revenue officer Mark Rotblat said. “We’re expanding our partnerships with key industry players to make it easier than ever for buyers to transact on Tubi and deliver the seamless experience they need to effectively plan, activate and measure their campaigns.”

Also Read: Fox Pushes Tubi Brand With Two Super Bowl Commercial

In terms of new planning tools available to advertisers and media buyers, Tubi said it has integrated with VideoAmp’s Premium Video Planning Tool, which can be used for both upfront and scatter purchases.

Tubi is also integrated with LiveRamp TV Activation, which helps advertisers take advantage of all of Tubi’s content by using first- and third-party data to forecast viewership and audiences.

Comscore’s Comscore Campaign Ratings are available for alternative audience measurement of campaigns on Tubi. ■