Tubi Sets Half-Day Pre-Upfront Event for Advertisers, 'Tubi Connect'

Perhaps looking to get its message out to Madison Avenue before things get too noisy with the upfronts, Tubi has set a half-day conference for advertisers for Thursday, March 23 at Spring Studios in Manhattan.

Yeah, that's next week.

The Fox-owned ad-supported streaming company said that "Tubi Connect" will be "a deep dive into how Tubi is connecting diverse stories, brands, and data with the right audiences and delivering brand impact at scale."

Tubi execs scheduled to speak at the event include CEO Farhad Massoudi; CMO Nicole Parlapiano; CRO Mark Rotblat; Chief Commercial Officer Adam Lewinson; and Tyler Fitch, senior VP of advanced TV and partnerships.

Brand and content partners will also be featured, including Bryian Keith Montgomery Jr., writer and director of the upcoming Tubi original Cinnamon.

Tubi reported a fourth quarter revenue surge of 25% to over $200 million in sales, with total viewing time up 44% last year and active users reaching 64 million.

“Given the outstanding growth of Tubi, now is a great time to give our brand and agency partners a closer look at Tubi’s strategy for the coming year as well as our unique POV across trending topics in the video investment ecosystem,” said Rotblat, in a statement. “At Tubi Connect we will highlight how our growth is fueled by diverse storytellers reaching passionate fans, and how brands can engage with them creatively, enabled through data and technology.”