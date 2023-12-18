Tubi To Stream Documentary Following Star WNBA Players

Tubi, Fox’s ad supported streaming platform, is diving into women’s sports with the documentary Shattered Glass: A WNBPA Story.

Produced by Malka Media Group with the WNBA Players Association, the documentary looks at four current WNBA stars, Jonquel Jones, Nneka Ogwumike and Breanna Stewart, as well as WNBA legend Sheryl Swoopes.

The documentary is presented by Puma with additional support from Crown Royal Regal Apple.

“Shattered Glass: A WNBPA Story is a transcendent documentary that uniquely captures the power and spirit of female athletes,” said Anjali Sud, CEO at Tubi. “Tubi is proud to collaborate with the Women's National Basketball Players Association as part of our commitment to uplifting bold and inspiring voices for young and diverse audiences.”

Directed by rising filmmaker Andrea Buccilla, a former college athlete and commercial director, the documentary features an all-women team in its development, production, and direction.

The players also served as executive producers.

“Shattered Glass: A WNBPA Story is more than a documentary – it's a movement,” said executive producer Terri Carmichael Jackson. “We're bringing to light the incredible stories of these athletes, who are not just sports icons but powerful advocates for change, respect, and inspiration – something that all women can relate to and feel empowered by.”