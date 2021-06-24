Tubi Teams Up with TikTok To Promote Nostalgic Shows

Tubi said it will stream a live reunion special on TikTok designed to promote the nostalgic shows appearing on the Fox-owned streaming service.

James Van Der Beek before and after on TikTok (Image credit: Tubi)

Putting a long-form live show on the short-form mobile app is an unusual stunt, but might prove an effective way to reach TikTok’s young audience.

The special will highlight Tubi titles including Dawson’s Creek, The Nanny, Friday Night Lights and Degrassi: The Next Generation. It will feature appearances by Marlon Wayans, Paris Hilton, Fran Drescher, Joey Lawrence and Lacey Chabert during the hour-long live trivia and challenge event.

The special, hosted by TikTok creator Brittany Broski, will appear on TikTok June 30 at 8 p.m. ET.

Leading up to the special, Tubi will be launching a series of nostalgic video on TikTok. In one, James Van Der Beek recreates a classic pose from his Dawson’s Creek days. In another Joey Lawrence lip-syncs to scenes from The Nanny, DeGrassi and Dawson’s Creek.

Joey Lawrence lip-lyncs 'Dawson's Creek' (Image credit: Tubi)

“Tubi and TikTok, two powerful destinations for younger audiences to discover nostalgic content, make this innovative partnership a perfect home for our live event,” said Natalie Bastian, VP of Marketing at Tubi. “We’ve seen a direct correlation between titles that trend on TikTok and the growth of those titles on Tubi, which serves as the prime viewing platform for TikTok users.”

Tubi is also rolling out pre-reunion nostalgia videos. For example, some will show f TV celebrities reacting to their “favorite kisses” and “clapbacks.”

TikTok users will be prompted to participate in two hashtag challenges. #AsSceneOnTubi highlights well-known one liners from popular Tubi titles, #TubiTaughtMe that will encourage enthusiasts to recreate nostalgic looks from their favorite Tubi titles. Some user-generated content from these challenge videos will be featured in the live reunion special.