Tubi Greenlights 'Breaking Bear' From Tom DeLonge of Blink 182

Fox’s streaming service Tubi said it greenlit Breaking Bear, an adult animated series produced by Blink 182's Tom DeLonge’s production company and Cartel Entertainment.

The series, created by Julien Nitzberg parodies mobster dramas, combining Yogi Bear with the Sopranos, Tubi said.

"When The Cartel pitched a series with cartoon animals as mobsters, I knew it was an offer I couldn’t refuse," said Adam Lewinson, chief content officer of Tubi. "This is the perfect project to expand our adult animation offering after the stellar success of The Freak Brothers, cementing Tubi as a destination for adult humor."

Breaking Bear is executive produced by DeLonge, Stan Spry, Jeff Holland, Bradford Bricken and Eric Woods. Julien Nitzberg also serves as an executive producer and showrunner. ■