‘Trying’ Gets Season Four on Apple TV Plus

Comedy Trying, about a couple figuring out parenting, has gotten a fourth season on Apple TV Plus. The season three finale is on September 2.

Esther Smith and Rafe Spall play the couple, who desperately want to become parents but are struggling to conceive a child.

In season three, they have adopted two children. “Now they just have to keep hold of them, which proves to be trickier than they initially thought,” said Apple TV Plus. “Thrown straight into the parental deep end, Nikki and Jason’s relationships with each other and with their nearest and dearest are tested as they desperately try to navigate the ups and downs of parenting — while hanging onto their kids, and their sanity.”

The cast also includes Oliver Chris, Sian Brooke and Darren Boyd.

Trying is created, written and executive produced by Andy Wolton. Jim O’Hanlon executive produces and directs, and Josh Cole exec produces.

The series is produced by BBC Studios. ■