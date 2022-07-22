‘Trying’ Season Three on Apple TV Plus

Season three of British comedy Trying is on Apple TV Plus July 22. Esther Smith and Rafe Spall star. There are eight new episodes.

The show is about Smith’s Nikki and Spall’s Jason, who desperately want to become parents but are struggling to conceive a child. They decide to adopt, and find that challenging as well.

The new season sees the couple wake up with two children. “Thrown straight into the parental deep end, Nikki and Jason’s relationships with each other and with their nearest and dearest are tested as they desperately try to navigate the ups and downs of parenting—while hanging onto their kids, and their sanity,” according to Apple TV Plus.

BBC Studios produces the show.

Imelda Staunton is also in the cast.

Andy Wolton, Jim O’Hanlon and Josh Cole are executive producers. Wolton created the show. ■