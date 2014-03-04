TruTV Orders Sketch-Comedy Series ‘Friends of the People’

TruTV has given a 10-episode series order to sketch-comedy show Friends of the People, the network announced Tuesday. The series is truTV’s first venture into sketch comedy.

Produced by 3 Arts Entertainment and Marobru Productions, Friends of the People is scheduled to premiere this summer. Michael Rotenberg and Avi Gilbert will executive produce for 3 Arts Entertainment and Michele Armour will executive produce for Marobru. Showrunner and director Neil Punsalan will also serve as executive producer, as will cast members Kevin Barnett, Jennifer Bartels, Jermaine Fowler, Lil Rel Howery, The Lucas Bros. and Josh Rabinowitz. Barnett and Rabinowitz will serve as head writers.

“Friends of the People is the perfect show to mark truTV's entrance into the world of sketch comedy,” said truTV president and head of programming Chris Linn. “This series features a multi-talented and hilarious cast of performers, writers and producers who share a remarkable chemistry with one another. We are extremely excited that this unique group of comedians will be making its home on truTV.”

The greenlight for Friends of the People follows recent series orders from truTV for unscripted series Motor City Masters and Safecrackers.