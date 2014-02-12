‘Safecrackers’ Gets Series Order From truTV

Half-hour unscripted series The Safecrackers has received a six-episode order from truTV, the network announced Wednesday. The series, from American Chainsaws Entertainment, is slated to premiere March 24.

The Safecrackers is executive produced by Duke Straub, Colt Straub and Royal Malloy. The series follows two Alabama locksmiths able to open the most difficult vaults.

The move follows truTV’s recent 12-episode order of another half-hour unscripted series slated for this summer, Undercover Magic.