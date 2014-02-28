TruTV Orders Competition Series ‘Motor City Masters’

TruTV announced Thursday that it has ordered 10 episodes of unscripted competition series Motor City Masters. The show will begin production Feb. 24 in Los Angeles and is slated to premiere this summer.

Motor City Masters will be produced by Bunim/Murray Productions and Aegis Media division The Story Lab. Jonathan Murray, Gil Goldschein, Rick de Oliveira and Scott Freeman will executive produce for Bunim/Murray Productions. Lisa Eisenpresser will serve as executive producer for The Story Lab. Bunim/Murray’s Kirk Durham will serve as co-executive producer.

The series, to be hosted by Brooke Burns, pits car designers against each other in a competition format.

"As truTV's first venture into the reality-competition genre, Motor City Masters marks an important step in our strategy to diversify truTV's programming slate and develop the truTV brand," truTV head of programming Chris Linn said. "Cars are a huge part of American pop culture, and people are more interested than ever in how design meets function to impact our everyday lives. We are extremely proud to be working with such an iconic American brand as Chevrolet, as well as the top-notch team at Bunim/Murray Productions."