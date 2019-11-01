TruTV Orders 'Hot Ones' Game Show

TruTV has ordered Hot Ones: The Game Show. Inspired by an online talk show produced by Complex Networks' First We Feast, Hot Ones: The Game Show will be hosted by Sean Evans.

The show is scheduled to premiere early next year.

Hot Ones: The Game Show challenges contestants to enter the Pepperdome to compete for $25,000 "in a battle of wits and gastro-intestinal fortitude," said TruTV. The network will have a Hot Ones hour each week, with one episode of the game show followed by one episode of a Hot Ones digital talk show, also hosted by Evans.

“Fans around the world have tried creating their own versions of the Hot Ones challenge for years, but there’s nothing better than the real thing,” said Brett Weitz, general manager at TBS, TNT and TruTV. “We’re going to up the stakes, and take this show to a whole new level of heat.”

Related: Trifecta Taking truTV's 'Carbonaro Effect' Into National Syndication

On Hot Ones: The Game Show, two teams of two face three rounds, getting quizzed on pop-culture trivia while chowing down on wings slathered in sauces meant to bring on the sweat.

The team with the most cash at the end of all three rounds moves on to the finale, The Ring of Fire.

The series goes into production later this fall. TruTV is on board for 20 episodes.

"Our Hot Ones interview show is all about deconstructing celebrities and making them seem like normal people,” said Evans. “With Hot Ones: The Game Show, we're excited to flip the script and give everyday people the chance to achieve hot sauce glory."

Hot Ones: The Game Show is produced by DIGA Studios. Scott St. John is the showrunner and executive producer, with DIGA’s Tony DiSanto, Tommy Coriale and Nick Rigg executive producing as well. Michael Bloom is executive producer for Bongo Productions while Chris Schonberger and Justin Killion exec produce for Complex Networks.