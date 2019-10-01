Weitz Named General Manager For TBS, TNT and truTV

Brett Weitz, who had been general manager of AT&T’s TBS and TNT cable networks additionally has been given oversight of truTV, the company announced Tuesday.

The company also said that Thom Hinkle has been promoted to head of original content for the three cable networks. Hinkley had been executive VP of original programming for TBS.

“Brett and Thom transformed TBS into an Emmy award-winning, premiere comedy destination, and will continue to shape the identities of all three of these top-rated networks,” said Kevin Reilly, president of TNT, TBS and truTV and chief content officer for HBO Max. “Their unconventional risk taking combined with their strong industry relationships will continue shepherding the evolution of TBS, TNT and truTV.”