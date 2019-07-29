Trifecta Taking truTV's 'Carbonaro Effect' Into National Syndication

Trifecta Entertainment & Media is launching off-truTVThe Carbonaro Effect into broadcast syndication in September, with 93% of the country currently cleared, Trifecta said Monday.

The Carbonaro Effect -- a hidden-camera prank series -- has been hosted by magician and prankster Michael Carbonaro on truTV since 2014.. The series is cleared as two weekly half-hours on stations owned by Tribune -- including WPIX New York -- Sinclair, Gray, CBS, Hearst, Meredith, Scripps, Weigel, Nexstar, Mission and more. Stations are acquiring the series on an all-barter basis with 4 minutes of local advertising time and 4 minutes of national time in each episode.

Trifecta also has taken another of truTV's comedic unscripted series, Impractical Jokers, into national syndication. Impractical Jokers, which features the antics of four friends, airs as a Monday-Friday strip. It returns for season three in September.

The Carbonaro Effect is produced by Fields Entertainment with Simon Fields, Michael Carbonaro and Beth Einhorn serving as executive producers. Los Angeles-based Trifecta Entertainment & Media is distributing the series and handling national advertising sales.