TruTV Orders Second Season of ‘Tacoma FD’

TruTV has ordered season two for comedy Tacoma FD. The show comes from Kevin Heffernan and Steve Lemme of the Super Troopers film franchise. Both star in Tacoma FD, set in the firehouse of a very rainy city.

The 13-episode second season order will go into pre-production later this year and is slated for release in 2020.

WarnerMedia owns truTV.

The show premiered March 28. Chief Terry McConky (Heffernan) and Captain Eddie Penisi (Lemme) lead the firehouse shenanigans and are joined by an eclectic crew played by Eugene Cordero (Andy), Marcus Henderson (Granny), Gabriel Hogan (Ike) and Hassie Harrison (Lucy).

Lemme and Heffernan said, “While we realize this should be a time for rejoicing, our first thought is: ‘Damn, guess we gotta grow those mustaches back.’”

Tacoma FD is executive produced by Heffernan and Lemme alongside David Miner and Greg Walter from 3 Arts Entertainment and Kyle Clark from Silverscreen Pictures.