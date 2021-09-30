Trusted Media Brands Names Jason Buhrmester Chief Content Officer

Trusted Media Brands, owner of brands including Reader’s Digest, said it named Jason Buhrmester as chief content officer.

Buhrmester, former editorial director at Playboy, will be responsible for overseeing the company’s creative vision as it transitions into a digital first lifestyle media company.

Roland Hamilton (Image credit: Trusted Media Brands)

Trusted Media Brands also hired Roland Hamilton as senior VP for licensing for Jukin Media, which the company acquired earlier this year. Hamilton had previously been with Shutterstock.

“We are thrilled to have Jason and Roland join the team,” said Bonnie Kintzer, president and chief executive officer, Trusted Media Brands.

“Jason has an exceptional track record in building digital audiences and will play a key role in leading Reader’s Digest into its next century as the brand prepares to celebrate its 100th year,” she said. “Roland brings decades of experience in licensing, online video, and digital advertising sales. He is an amazing addition to the team and will help further cement Jukin Media as the go-to resource for UGC licensing and clearance needs for the global advertising, media, and entertainment industries.”