Trumps Discuss 2020 Election in Discovery Plus Docuseries ‘Unprecedented’

Unprecedented, a three-part docuseries about the 2020 election and the Stop the Steal controversy that stemmed from it, will air on Discovery Plus this summer. President Donald Trump, son Donald Jr., daughter Ivanka and senior adviser Jared Kushner are among those who sit for interviews in the film.

Director Alex Holder has been a witness in the House of Representatives’ investigation into the January 6 attack on the Capitol. Holder testified June 23, according to the New York Times. His 11 hours of film footage, much of it featuring the Trumps discussing the election and its aftermath, was subpoenaed by the House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection. He interviewed President Trump before the January 6 riot, then twice after the insurrection.

Holder said, “He 100% believes the election was taken from him.”

Discovery Plus has not revealed the premiere date. The streamer said, “Featuring never-before-seen footage of the Trump family on the campaign trail and their reactions to the outcome of the election, the docuseries will offer intimate and unprecedented interviews with Trump, his family and others who were in the White House.”