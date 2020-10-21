Trump Cuts Off ‘60 Minutes’ Interview with Lesley Stahl

President Trump cut off an interview with Lesley Stahl of 60 Minutes at the White House Oct. 20. He called the interview “fake and biased” on Twitter and shared a short video of Stahl not wearing a mask. He also threatened to post the White House’s video of the interview to get the scoop on 60 Minutes.

"I am pleased to inform you that, for the sake of accuracy in reporting, I am considering posting my interview with Lesley Stahl of 60 Minutes, PRIOR TO AIRTIME! This will be done so that everybody can get a glimpse of what a FAKE and BIASED interview is all about. Everyone should compare this terrible Electoral Intrusion with the recent interviews of Sleepy Joe Biden!" Trump said on Twitter.

The interview is slated to run on 60 Minutes Sunday, Oct. 25, along with interviews with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

Rallying in Pennsylvania later that day, the president told supporters, “You have to watch what we do to 60 Minutes, you’ll get such a kick out of it,” adding, “Lesley Stahl is not going to be happy.”

60 Minutes said the White House agreed to record the interview for its archives.

CBS News said Stahl wore a mask as she entered the White House and greeted the president. She removed her mask just before the interview began. Trump’s clip is from after the interview and shows Stahl speaking with her producers.

Trump spokesman Jason Miller said on Twitter that the interview did not end prematurely. "Very fake news! No drama, interview was not ended abruptly, and we have the receipts from the interview - all of them! Maybe we need to put the whole thing out so people can see for themselves?" Miller tweeted.