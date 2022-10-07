Trump-Bashing PAC Gets Close-Up in 'The Lincoln Project'

Docuseries The Lincoln Project starts on Showtime October 7. Directed by Fisher Stevens and Karim Amer, The Lincoln Project follows a veteran group of former GOP operatives that launch the super PAC The Lincoln Project, as they take on the task of “saving democracy,” in their words, and taking down President Trump.

There are five episodes. All five are on demand and on streaming for Showtime subscribers October 7. Following premiere night, two episodes air on Showtime on consecutive Fridays.

“Celebrated for their scathing ads and biting social media commentary, the series discovers that their operation is a lot more than what meets the eye, with sophisticated data analytics and voter targeting operations churning away behind the scenes,” said Showtime. “While working to accomplish their stated goal of ‘defeating Trumpism,’ the group is shaken by internal upheaval, a sexual harassment scandal, and a tidal wave of negative press. As one fight ends, another is afoot–and this time it’s personal.”

The series is produced for Showtime by The Othrs in association with Bloomfish Productions.

“There has never been a super PAC that has captured the imagination of the general public like the Lincoln Project. They showed us that you could use storytelling and the power of the internet to punch back, and that you could fight a bully by bringing the fight right to their doorstep,” said Stevens and Amer. “Like the best verité documentary journeys we had no idea where this story would take us, and we hope in presenting this all-American tale of redemption, power and betrayals, that viewers can be entertained and galvanized to be more active in protecting the foundations of American democracy at a time when it is more fragile than ever.”

Executive producers are Karim Amer, Fisher Stevens, Geralyn White Dreyfous, Lyn Davis Lear, Vijay Vaidyanathan and Jamie Wolf.

A Washington Post review said (opens in new tab), “As an inside look at the world of political messaging, it’s fascinating. As an inside look at the future of democracy, it’s terrifying.” ■