History Greenlights ‘Grant’ Documentary

History will team with Leonardo DiCaprio to produce a documentary about the life of Ulysses S. Grant.

The six part series, Grant, is based on Ron Chernow’s bestselling biography and portrays one of the most complex and under-appreciated generals and presidents in U.S. history, according to History.

DiCaprio and Jennifer Davisson’s Appian Way Productions will produce the documentary along with RadicalMedia, in association with Lionsgate. Chernow will serve as an executive producer of the series.

Appian Way and Lionsgate will also develop a theatrical film based on Chernow’s book, said History.

“Grant is one of the most brilliant, yet flawed figures in U.S. history, and Chernow’s extraordinary biography has transformed our understanding of him at the deepest level,” Eli Lehrer, executive vice president of programming for History, said in a statement. “This documentary will look at the Civil War and Reconstruction through the intriguing lens of Grant, and we look forward to bringing Chernow’s fascinating portrait of this president to life.”

The six-part documentary examines the life story of Grant, who is known for his role as U.S. Army General and Commanding General during the Civil War, but few recognize his struggles during his youth, his time at West Point, his service in the Mexican War alongside some of the greatest names from U.S. military history, or his several failed business ventures before the Civil War, according to History.

Along with Chernow, DiCaprio and Davisson will serve as executive producers for Grant, as well as Dave Sirulnick, Justin Wilkes, Fisher Stevens and Brian Volk-Weiss. Lehrer, Mary E. Donahue and Jennifer Wagman will serve as executive producers for History.