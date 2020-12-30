‘True Conviction’ Season Three Starts on ID December 30

Season three of True Conviction, which sees homicide prosecutor Anna-Sigga Nicolazzi investigate how top prosecutors get convictions on difficult cases, is on Investigation Discovery (ID) December 30. The season starts with “Shattered Home,” in which an unknown assailant shoots a 32-year-old mother in her bedroom but leaves her husband alone.

There are ten episodes.

“The series explores the real-life stories of how homicides are solved on the street but won in the courtroom,” said ID. “With more than two decades of experience in the judicial system, no one knows the delicate dance between arrest and conviction better than Nicolazzi.”

In each episode, Nicolazzi relives the crime with the detectives who were on the scene.

The season premiere, which ID calls a “special sneak peek,” airs at 11 p.m. ET December 30. The show moves into the Wednesdays-at-10 slot the following week.