ID Expands Collaboration with Author James Patterson

Investigation Discovery and author James Patterson are expanding the partnership they began with James Patterson's Murder is Forever, with Patterson's upcoming Murder Thy Neighbor drawing on ID's content library and ID leading up to the book's Sept. 15 release with a Murder Thy Neighbor programming stack on Saturday, Sept. 12.

ID said Murder Thy Neighbor "profiles two twisted tales inspired by true-crime horrors: the first following a neighbors' quarrel that turns violent and the second, cyber-bullying that explodes in a double murder."

Later true-crime book releases are scheduled as Murder of Innocence , releasing on Nov. 17, and Till Murder Do Us Part, releasing on Jan. 19, 2021. Both will be backed with ID programming "filled with strange but true stories that inspired each book’s content."

The Sept. 12 programming is: James Patterson's Murder Thy Neighbor: Catfish Killer at 8 p.m. ET/PT; James Patterson's Murder Thy Neighbor: The Wrath of Love (9 p.m.); James Patterson's Murder Thy Neighbor: Tunnel of Hate (10 p.m.) and James Patterson's Murder Thy Neighbor: House of Shards (11 p.m.).

“Our viewers love to watch the whole truth unfold, and with the greatest crime storyteller of all time at the helm, we know James Patterson’s readers won’t be able to put the book down until each ID-inspired mystery is solved,” Henry Schleiff, group president, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, American Heroes Channel and Destination America, said in a release. “Expanding ID’s partnership with Patterson further unites two of America’s greatest crime powerhouses, offering the best of both worlds to fans of mystery and suspense through pages and programming.”