TripleLift, Zype Bring In-Show Ads to CTV Programmatically

Video platform Zype and ad tech company TripleLift said they are working together to offer in-show advertising placements that can be inserted in connected TV streams and executed programmatically.

TripleLift’s said its ad formats are non-disruptive and enable content owners to reduce ad breaks without sacrificing revenue, while giving advertisers contextual relevance.

Music video programmer Vevo is already using technology from both Zype and TripleLift’s to stream overlay ads.

“Streaming TV has changed what viewers expect of their television experience. We know that viewers want a television experience that is more integrated and less interruptive and OTT content publishers need better ways to help brands reach their audiences,” said Michael Shields, general manager, connected TV, TripleLift. “Together with Zype, we’re making it possible for content publishers of all sizes to create and fulfill ad inventory in their linear playout channels through innovative, non-disruptive ad placements that meets viewer expectations and drives better outcomes for advertisers.”

Programmers using Zype’s Playout 2.0 platform can use TripleLift in-show ads to identify contextual moment and surface areas in content to superimpose a brand message or image on already-produced content. It can also scale back video content allowing six-second ads to appear at optimal moments, the companies said.

“At Zype, we’re always looking to work with innovative advertising technology partners that can offer our customers greater opportunities for monetization and an improved streaming experience for the end-user,” said Matt Moore, senior VP of product at Zype. “TripleLift's technology provides just that, with a focus on greater ad engagement and a better viewer experience, which presents an incredible alignment with our vision.” ■