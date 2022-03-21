TripleLift Acquires 1plusX in Deal Valued at $150 Million

Ad tech company TripleLift said it acquired 1plusX, a company that helps publishers and advertisers address audiences while maintaining consumer privacy, in a deal valued at $150 million.

The deal comes at a time of increased activity in the ad tech space, with companies going public, selling out or merging to ad capabilities as advertisers move into streaming and connected TV. TripleLift last year sold a majority stake to Vista Equity Partners.

“We have built one of the most sophisticated first-party data management platforms in the world,” said Juergen Galler, CEO & co-founder, 1plusX. “Our core product, an AI-driven intelligence solution, takes in a client’s data, enriches it, and then turns it into precise audience and asset profiles in real-time. By providing user-based behavior insights, our clients can activate them on relevant channels from the web to connected TV." Primarily operating in the privacy-advanced European market, compliance is at the core of 1plusX’s technology which processes billions of data signals each day.

1PlusX world with big companies including Axel Springer.

The companies said the acquisition will help both companies bring new products to market at a time when then digital advertising industry is scrambling to find ways to identify consumers as cookies vanish as a solution.

“We will grow 1plusX’s thriving business and create net-new products for both publishers and advertisers to leverage moving forward,” said Ari Lewine, co-founder and chief strategy officer, TripleLift. “Our ads will be enriched with first-party data. These new products are the scaled and privacy-friendly solutions our industry has been seeking.” ■