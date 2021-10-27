Keith Kazerman Joins TripleLift as Senior VP For Revenue

Ad tech company TripleLift said it hired Keith Kazerman as senior VP, revenue, a new position aimed at growing the company’s connected TV business.

Kazerman, most recently executive VP of digital sales and advanced advertising at Discovery, will be responsible for on-boarding new supply partners and working with brands at TripleLift.

“This is the right time to bring on a talent with Keith’s experience,” said Michael Shields, GM of Connected Television at TripleLift. “While we have been incubating our In-Show technology with our technology and content partners, we have grown our In-Break CTV Spots business by over 500% year-over-year. We’re now ready to bring the full offering to our client base of premier advertisers, and Keith will play a major role in making that happen.”

Kazerman will report to Shields.

This year, Vista Equity Partners bought a majority interest in TripleLift, which has a two-pronged CTV strategy that includes ads tat run “in break” and “in show.” In show ads are digitally inserted into shows programmatically.

Before Discovery, Kazerman held posts at DirecTV and Hallmark Channel.

“The work that TripleLift is doing in connected television will be game changing for the category,” said Kazerman. “We can’t simply copy and paste our way from linear television to CTV. New solutions are needed and by building a marketplace that benefits all the players, TripleLift will get farther, faster. I was drawn to the opportunity of bringing those offerings to market and help usher in the next era of TV advertising.”