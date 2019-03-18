Kazerman Tapped for Advanced Advertising Post at Discovery

Keith Kazerman has been promoted to executive VP, digital sales, advanced advertising and research.

Kazerman, who had been group senior VP, research, data and Engage at Discovery, will report to Jon Steinlauf, chief U.S. ad sales officer at Discovery.

In his new role, Kazerman will lead all digital ad sales teams responsible for the company’s Go apps and VOD, as well as website and social media platforms. He will continue to oversee enhanced and addressable ad products, with senior VPs for digital ad sales Lauri Baker and Aaron Gallagher reporting to him.

“Discovery’s ad sales team is continuing to prioritize and drive our digital businesses in 2019 and beyond, and now is the time to have a singular leader spearheading these important initiatives,” said Steinlauf. “With his strong client solutions-based background, as well as his advanced advertising expertise, Keith is well positioned to grow our enhanced advertising and data-driven products, while maintaining our exceptional advertiser service.”

Kazerman joined Discovery in 2015 after 10 years at DirecTV, where he was senior VP, national sales.

“Supported by this new structure, we can offer fully realized digital ad sales solutions to clients, helping them reach viewers in new ways as content consumption continues to evolve,” said Kazerman.