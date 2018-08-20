Trina Braxton Joins Tegna's 'Sister Circle'

Trina Braxton is joining Tegna’s daily talk show, Sister Circle, which is hosted by Rashan Ali, Syleena Johnson and Quad Webb-Lunceford.

Braxton is an entrepreneur, R&B singer and star of WEtv’s Braxton Family Values.

“From her musical roots as part of the legendary Braxton sisters and continuing to star with her famous family on Braxton Family Values, Trina brings a unique perspective to Sister Circle with her honest and candid perspective on relationships, motherhood, and managing it all,” said Lisa Kridos, vice president of original programming and development, Tegna, in a statement.

Sister Circle airs in 12 Tegna markets and on cable network TV One at noon ET. The show is produced by WATL Atlanta and reaches 60% of U.S. TV households.