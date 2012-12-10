Trifecta to Distribute 'America Now' Nationally

Trifecta Entertainment & Media is the new distributor of

Raycom and ITV Studios America's America Now, the news magazine strip

that's cohosted by Leeza Gibbons and Bill Rancic, said Paul McTear, president

and CEO of Raycom Media and Paul Buccieri, managing director of ITV Studios

International and president and CEO of ITV Studios America.

Trifecta will begin selling the show nationally and handling

all of the national advertising sales starting next year. America Now, which is not yet nationally syndicated, previously was distributed by Bellum Entertainment.

"Season after season, this show continues to deliver

great content, interesting stories from Leeza and Bill in the field, compelling

news from around the country and practical tips from our savvy experts,"

said Raycom's McTear in a statement. "We look forward to bringing America Now to even more viewers in new

markets nationwide."

Now in its third season, America

Now airs weekdays in 45 markets, and is up 8% in rating from a year ago to

a 1.3 rating/3 share household average across its metered markets season to

date. The show performs best on Raycom's WBRC Birmingham, Ala., where it's up

26% year-to-year to a 4.4 rating average in households.