Trifecta Clears 'Pawn Stars' in More Than 80% of U.S.

Trifecta Entertainment has cleared its off-History unscripted series, Pawn Stars, in more than 80% of the country for a September 2016 launch, Trifecta said Tuesday.

The show, which has been airing on A+E's History since 2009 and has more than 400 episodes available, will launch on Tribune-owned stations in 16 markets, including WPIX New York. Additional groups that have cleared the show include Sinclair, Meredith, Media General, CBS, Nexstar, Scripps, Weigel, Gray, Cox and Tegna.

Trifecta is offering stations ten episodes per week on an all-barter basis.

Pawn Stars was recently renewed for two more years on A+E’s History. The show premiered in 2009, and consistently ranks as one of History’s top-five programs among adults 25-54 and 18-49.

Shot in Las Vegas, Pawn Starschronicles the sometimes strange stories at The World Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop. Three generations of Harrisons run the 24-hour business that opened in 1989: patriarch Richard “Old Man” Harrison, his son Rick Harrison, and Rick’s son, Corey “Big Hoss” Harrison.