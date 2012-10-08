Tricon's 'Sanctuary' to Begin Syndie Run in 2013-14

Tricon Films & Television and PPI Releasing announced Monday that Sanctuary, will be launched in weekly barter syndication beginning 2013-14.

The series, which began as an internet-only offering that drew nearly 4 million viewers, was one of the highest-rated series launches in Syfy network history.

"Sanctuary has been a tremendous success both domestically and worldwide, currently airing in over 150 countries," said Jon Rutherford, senior VP, distribution & business development, Tricon Films & Television. "The series was designed for success in syndication, and we expect to build on its previous accomplishments."