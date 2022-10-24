Trick Or Treat! Xumo Launches Halloween Themed Channels

Ad-supported streaming platform Xumo said it launched two channels in time for trick or treat season.

The Halloween Horror channel will feature mostly AVOD-exclusive movies, including turtles such as The Gravedigger, Those Who Walk Away, Hideout, While We Sleep, and Homebound.

A Monsters & Nightmares channel offers title from Magnolia Pictures’ SVOD service through the end of the month. Titles include All Good Things, starring Ryan Gosling and Kirsten Dunst and The Oxford Murders with Elijah Wood.

“As we continue to bring AVOD-exclusive programming as well as best-in-class, licensed content to viewers, these channels fortify our line-up of premium, themed movies for the season,” Fumo VP of marketing and content operations Fern Feistel said. “Thriller and horror-themed movies have always been a popular genre on Xumo and adding to that library with two Halloween-specific channels this month is an important focal point that will draw in an enormous audience with ideally timed content.”

Xumo is part of the streaming joint venture created by Comcast and Charter Communications.