Xumo Makes Deal Bringing Films From Magnolia Pictures to FAST Market

Xumo said it made a two-year exclusive deal bringing movie titles from Magnolia Pictures to the free ad-supported streaming television market for the first time.

A new Magnolia "first on FAST" title will launch nearly every month and stream for a 90-day window, the companies said.

Xumo, part of the streaming joint venture formed by Comcast and Charter Communications, said it also made deals with Oscilloscope and Brainstorm Media to bring their content exclusively to FAST channels.

"Xumo is always looking to showcase intelligent, engaging programming to create a dynamic and unique FAST experience," said Anthony Layser, VP of content partnerships and programming at Xumo.

"Magnolia is known for that kind of storytelling and we are thrilled that Xumo will be the first FAST platform carrying these great Magnolia titles, as well as other smart and inventive exclusives from providers like Oscilloscope and Brainstorm Media," Layser said. "Millions of viewers turn to Xumo to discover and enjoy thousands of great free movies, and these partnerships build out a film library not available on other FAST services."

Some of the titles that will be streaming under the deal include Dogman, Toni Morrison: The Pieces I am and Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band.

"Being able to expand upon our existing relationship with Xumo and usher our content onto their FAST channels enables audiences to enjoy a unique entertainment experience that is singular to the Xumo platform," said Jeff Cuban, COO of Mark Cuban Companies Entertainment Properties. "Xumo stands as our first exclusive partner to premiere our titles on their FAST platform, which further strengthens the presence of Magnolia in the streaming space and bolsters the influence of our critically acclaimed catalog." ■