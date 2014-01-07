Tribune's 'Serch' Off to Respectable Start

Tribune’s four-week test of new conflict talker, Serch, starring deejay and former rapper MC Serch, debuted across eight Tribune markets on Monday at a 1.1 rating/3 share weighted metered market household average, according to Nielsen Media Research. Among daytime’s key demographic of women 25-54, Serch hit a 0.6/4.

Those markets, stations and time slots are WPIX New York at 4 p.m., KTLA Los Angeles at 4 p.m.; WPHL Philadelphia at 1 p.m.; KDAF Dallas at 9 a.m.; WDCW Washington DC at 2 p.m.; WSFL Miami at noon; WXIN Indianapolis at noon and KSWB San Diego at 2 p.m.

Among households, Serch improved its time slots by 10% compared to the year-ago time period average of 1.0/3, but lost 15% from its 1.3/4 lead-in across the eight markets.

Among daytime’s key demographic of women 25-54 across the eight markets, Serch was even with its year-ago rating and up a share point. Compared to its 0.9/5 demo lead-in, Serch dropped off 33%.

Drilling down to the individual markets, on WPIX New York at 4 p.m., Serch averaged a 1.5/4 in households, improving 25% from both its lead-in, CBS Television Distribution’s The Test at a 1.2/3, and last year, when NBCUniversal’s Maury aired.

Among women 25-54 in New York, Serch hit a 1.1/5, almost doubling its Test 0.6/3 lead-in and beating Warner Bros.' Ellen, which did a 0.8/4 on WNBC, and Sony Picutres Television’s Dr. Oz on Fox's WNYW at a 0.4/2. Serch’s demo rating was nearly 60% over its year-ago time period average in New York.

Serch’s highest rating came in Indianapolis where it did a 2.6/4, up 24% from what Maury averaged in the time period last January, but off 37% from its 4.1/7 lead-in, which was also Maury.