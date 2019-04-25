Tribune’s Hites Gets Promax Lifetime Achievement Award

Marshall Hites, senior VP, marketing and creative services at Tribune Broadcasting, will receive Promax’s Lifetime Achievement Award at the association’s annual Station Summit in Las Vegas on June 20.

Hites was given the award by the broadcast marketing, promotion and design group for overseeing brand management, advertising, on-air promotion, graphics and design for Tribune Media’s 42 broadcast stations.

He also oversees Tribune’s Los Angeles-based Creative Services Team, which creates design packages for the station group.

Hites previously won the Promax International Brand Builder Award and has been recognized for work for the Los Angeles Lakers, the L.A. Dodgers and the Blue Man Group.