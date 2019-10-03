Tribune's Betasso to Join Jim Doyle and Associates

Angela Betasso, former chief revenue officer of Tribune Broadcasting is joining Jim Doyle and Associates in early 2020 as president, CEO and partner.

Doyle & Associates is a sales training and revenue development company that works with the local broadcast and digital industry.

“Angela is one of the most respected sales leaders I have ever met,” said Doyle, founder of the company. “She has a proven track record of growing and creating incremental revenue streams and a clear vision of how to create win-wins in the ever-changing local media landscape. I am thrilled to have her as a partner in our company as JDA works to get even better at serving our clients.”

John Hannon, who had been president of JDA, is leaving to rejoin the station business.

Before joining Tribune, Betasso worked at Gannett and Belo.

“I have been a client of JDA for over a decade and have seen firsthand the impact they have on station revenue and client results,” Betasso said. “From their performance focused Sales Management Boot Camps, to best in class tailored sales training on-demand and in-market, to innovative local advertiser solutions – the opportunity to lead JDA’s strong team, be Jim’s partner and work with media industry leading JDA clients is exhilarating.”