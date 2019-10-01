Nexstar Media Promotes Two Executives in Finance

Nexstar Media Group said it promoted two executives in its corporate finance department in the wake of its.acquisition of Tribune Media.

Patrick Cusick has been named senior VP and controller and Randy Bradford was named senior VP of financial operations.

Both executives will continue to report to Tom Carter, Nexstar Media’s executive VP and CFO.

Cusick continues to be responsible for accounting, tax and financial reporting activities, as well as managing the outside audit function. He joined Nexstar in 2010 as assistant controller and has been VP and controller since 2014.

Bradford continues to oversee financial planning and analysis, risk management and treasury management, plus benefits and payroll. He also has responsibilities for merger and acquisition analysis and business integration. He joined Nexstar in 2009 as regional controller. He was named VP of financial operations in 2014.

“Patrick and Randy exemplify the best of Nexstar’s accounting and finance teams and are extremely deserving of these promotions,” said Carter.

“They are intimately familiar with Nexstar’s operations and are disciplined and rigorous in their approach to supporting our business units and leading the corporate services teams. Their analysis of financial data is second to none—they did exceptional work on our recent highly-accretive acquisition of Tribune Media Company and both of them will play a critical role in the ongoing process of integrating these two great companies,” Carter said. “Patrick and Randy have helped us build a very strong team in our accounting and finance departments and I am looking forward to continuing to work with them for many years to come.”