Tribune, Weigel Pick Up Weekend Runs of 'Futurama'

Tribune and Weigel Broadcasting each have acquired Twentieth's

animated comedy Futurama, to air on

weekends starting fall 2011.

Those sales bring Futurama's

coverage to 30% of the country, with Tribune picking up the show in 12 markets,

including New York, Los Angeles, Philadelphia and Dallas, and Weigel acquiring

it in Chicago on WCIU.

Tribune plans to air it in a weekend block of animated

sitcoms that also include Twentieth's other animated sitcoms Family Guy, American Dad, and The Simpsons in some markets

The show, which aired on Fox from 1999 to 2003, recently re-launched

in primetime on Comedy Central to an audience of 2.9 million viewers.

Futurama was

created by The Simpsons' Matt Groening and developed by Groening and David X.

Cohen. The show is produced by Twentieth Century Fox Television, with Rough

Draft Studios contributing the animation.