Tribune,Weigel, CBS TV Stations Pick Up Entertainment Studios' Sitcom Block

Tribune, Weigel

and CBS television stations have signed on to carry both of Entertainment

Studio's primetime sitcoms.

The two sitcoms, The

First Family and Mr. Box Office, will launch this fall in 85% of U.S.

television homes. The First Family is about an African-American family

living in The White House and Mr. Box Office centers around a famous

movie star who is forced to teach at an inner-city high school.

Each sitcom has an initial order of 104 episodes. Both sitcoms will air two

half-hour episodes back-to-back to make a two-hour programming block.