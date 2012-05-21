Tribune,Weigel, CBS TV Stations Pick Up Entertainment Studios' Sitcom Block
Tribune, Weigel
and CBS television stations have signed on to carry both of Entertainment
Studio's primetime sitcoms.
The two sitcoms, The
First Family and Mr. Box Office, will launch this fall in 85% of U.S.
television homes. The First Family is about an African-American family
living in The White House and Mr. Box Office centers around a famous
movie star who is forced to teach at an inner-city high school.
Each sitcom has an initial order of 104 episodes. Both sitcoms will air two
half-hour episodes back-to-back to make a two-hour programming block.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.