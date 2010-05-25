Tribune Teams with MGM's THIS TV for the Long-Term
Tribune Broadcasting has signed a long-term
affiliation agreement to air MGM's THIS TV on Tribune's digital
channels. Tribune is renewing existing agreements to air the network in
Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C.,
Denver, Indianapolis/Bloomington, Hartford and New Orleans, and adding
New York, Miami, St. Louis, San Diego and Grand Rapids, Mich.
"MGM has successfully
built THIS TV into a valuable programming network for local stations in
this digital age," said Sean Compton, Tribune's president of
programming. "THIS TV is now the only movie channel for
homes without cable and the viewer response has been overwhelming. The
existing ratings for the network prove that there are a lot of digital
growth opportunities."
Nielsen also will begin providing national
ratings for THIS TV, which will cover 85% of the country as a result of
these new agreements. THIS TV is a 24/7 free, ad-supported network that
offers classic movies and TV shows from MGM's library;
informational and educational children's programming; opportunities for
TV stations to customize the network for their local markets; and no
paid programming. THIS TV was created in November 2008 through a
partnership between MGM and Chicago's Weigel Broadcasting.
"We have strengthened
the THIS TV national platform with our new affiliation agreement and
strategic partnership with Tribune," said Jim Packer, co-president of
MGM Worldwide Television, in a statement. "This
TV's free programming service provides a meaningful, affordable, and
therefore competitive option for viewers who otherwise would have to
rely on paid services to gain access to the diverse, 24/7 programming
available through THIS TV."
