Tribune Teams with MGM's THIS TV for the Long-Term

Tribune Broadcasting has signed a long-term

affiliation agreement to air MGM's THIS TV on Tribune's digital

channels. Tribune is renewing existing agreements to air the network in

Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C.,

Denver, Indianapolis/Bloomington, Hartford and New Orleans, and adding

New York, Miami, St. Louis, San Diego and Grand Rapids, Mich.

"MGM has successfully

built THIS TV into a valuable programming network for local stations in

this digital age," said Sean Compton, Tribune's president of

programming. "THIS TV is now the only movie channel for

homes without cable and the viewer response has been overwhelming. The

existing ratings for the network prove that there are a lot of digital

growth opportunities."

Nielsen also will begin providing national

ratings for THIS TV, which will cover 85% of the country as a result of

these new agreements. THIS TV is a 24/7 free, ad-supported network that

offers classic movies and TV shows from MGM's library;

informational and educational children's programming; opportunities for

TV stations to customize the network for their local markets; and no

paid programming. THIS TV was created in November 2008 through a

partnership between MGM and Chicago's Weigel Broadcasting.

"We have strengthened

the THIS TV national platform with our new affiliation agreement and

strategic partnership with Tribune," said Jim Packer, co-president of

MGM Worldwide Television, in a statement. "This

TV's free programming service provides a meaningful, affordable, and

therefore competitive option for viewers who otherwise would have to

rely on paid services to gain access to the diverse, 24/7 programming

available through THIS TV."