Tribune Shooting Court-Show Pilot

Tribune is shooting a court-show pilot with Lionel, also known as Michael William Lebron, a lawyer by trade and a radio talent who's been offering commentary on Tribune's WPIX New York since 2010.

The show, which is in very early development, is intended to complement Tribune's block of conflict talkers as well as its court shows, such as Warner Bros.' Judge Mathis and People's Court, in some markets.

Under the leadership of Sean Compton, Tribune Broadcasting's president of programming, Tribune has developed a few of its own shows, including Bill Cunningham, which now airs on The CW network at 3 p.m. in most markets.

Next fall, Tribune will launch a new version of Arsenio Hall in late-night, in partnership with CBS Television Distribution.

The pilot is being produced out of Chicago by ITV Studios America, which also produces Cunningham, Raycom's America Now, and Fox's Hell's Kitchen. Tribune hasn't found a distributor for the show yet, but it's still very early in the process.

Lionel, 54, appears on WPIX's morning show as well as its 5 and 10 p.m. news casts. Prior to joining WPIX, The Lionel Show was nationally syndicated on the WOR Radio Network, originating from WOR 710 AM New York. Starting in May 2007, Lionel hosted a daily three-hour talk show on Air America Radio, which went off the air in January 2010.

Lionel launched his radio career in Florida, where he started on the radio in Tampa and soon became the afternoon drive-time host on WFLA. In 1993, he was named the morning drive-time host on WABC 770 AM New York. In the late 1990s, he hosted CourtTV's Snap Judgment.