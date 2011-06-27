Tribune Renews 'Friends' Through 2017

Tribune has renewed Warner Bros.' Friends through 2017, the syndicator said Monday (June 27), keeping the veteran sitcom on the air through its third cycle.

Tribune renewed the show on 15 stations in a cash-plus-barter deal. For the first time, the show will air in TrueHD, which wasn't available when the show was airing in primetime.

"In every market there are two broadcast stations that are destinations for sitcom viewers," said Ken Werner, president of Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution, in a statement. "Having iconic, reliable and proven sitcom performers that viewers and advertisers know and love is part of their DNA. Friends is one of those rare sitcoms that delivers the goods year in and year out."

Friends stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer. It's a Bright/Kauffman/Crane Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and is distributed by Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution.