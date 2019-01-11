Tribune Reaches Retrans Deal Ending Charter Blackout

Tribune Broadcasting and Charter Communications said the reached a new retransmission consent agreement that will end a blackout that started on Jan. 2.

The companies said that carriage of Tribune’s stations and its cable network, WGN America, will be restored.

“We are pleased to have reached this agreement that will return Tribune Broadcasting’s local television stations and WGN America to Spectrum customers and Tribune’s viewers,” the companies said in a joint statement.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

Tribune owns 42 stations and is in the process of being acquired by Nexstar Media.