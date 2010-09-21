Tribune Picks Up 'Pt. Dume' For Weekends
Tribune
Television has picked up Pt. Dume, a
new weekly hour from Twentieth Television, to premiere on Saturday nights on
its stations next fall. With the Tribune sale, the series is sold in 30% of the
country.
"Now that our CW stations are offering
five nights per week of original programming, we are looking to add a 6th
night. Pt. Dume is the perfect
complement to our existing prime line-up," said Sean Compton, Tribune's
president of programming, in a statement.
Pt. Dume, about a group of troubled teenagers who are involved in a unique
and intense detention program, is created and will be executive produced by
Gregory Bonann, who created Baywatch,
one of the most successful hours in syndication history. Twentieth Television, Engine Entertainment
and QED have partnered on the series, with Twentieth Television handling
domestic distribution and Engine handling international distribution. The
project was packaged by Paradigm, with Michael Gendler brokering the deal.
Pt. Dume is the first first-run weekly hour to be produced for syndication
since Disney-ABC introduced Legend of the
Seeker in 2008. The Tribune stations also first cleared that show, which
Tribune declined to renew in March.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.