Tribune Picks Up 'Pt. Dume' For Weekends

Tribune

Television has picked up Pt. Dume, a

new weekly hour from Twentieth Television, to premiere on Saturday nights on

its stations next fall. With the Tribune sale, the series is sold in 30% of the

country.

"Now that our CW stations are offering

five nights per week of original programming, we are looking to add a 6th

night. Pt. Dume is the perfect

complement to our existing prime line-up," said Sean Compton, Tribune's

president of programming, in a statement.

Pt. Dume, about a group of troubled teenagers who are involved in a unique

and intense detention program, is created and will be executive produced by

Gregory Bonann, who created Baywatch,

one of the most successful hours in syndication history. Twentieth Television, Engine Entertainment

and QED have partnered on the series, with Twentieth Television handling

domestic distribution and Engine handling international distribution. The

project was packaged by Paradigm, with Michael Gendler brokering the deal.

Pt. Dume is the first first-run weekly hour to be produced for syndication

since Disney-ABC introduced Legend of the

Seeker in 2008. The Tribune stations also first cleared that show, which

Tribune declined to renew in March.